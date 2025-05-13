King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Humorous New Video For “Grow Wings And Fly”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 9:43 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard has recently announced their 27th album, Phantom Island, will be out on June 13, through their own p(doom) records. Also, the band has since unveiled two glimpses into their lushly orchestrated and most ambitious album to date: the jazz-tinged title track and the absolute rave-up “Deadstick.” Today, the band has shared the third offering from the Island, which is the tender-yet-propulsive “Grow Wings and Fly.”

The accompanying video clip features an aquatic Ambrose Kenny-Smith being gently returned to the waters from whence he came. Find yourself someone that looks lovingly into your eyes the way Joey Walker does to Kenny-Smith. “There are so many strange and beautiful ways to grow wings and fly,” explains video director Hayden Somerville. “We had a very special time down the coast with the band and our crew, releasing our sea creature, who somehow makes me feel a little ill and completely full of joy at the same time.”

Phantom Island marks the band’s second release on their own (p)doom records label and sees our intrepid heroes add a new dimension to their ever-evolving song craft by embracing the symphonic and embroidering their tangles of lysergic riff and melody with strings and horns and woodwind.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado