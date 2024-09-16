Portugal. The Man Joins Forces With Marcin For New Single & Video “When The Light Goes

Home News Lauren Rettig September 16th, 2024 - 6:45 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Polish-born guitar prodigy Marcin dropped his debut album Dragon in Harmony on Friday September 13. One of the new tracks from the album includes a feature with indie rock band Portugal. The Man. To accompany the hard-hitting new track is a new music video directed by Marcin himself. Watch the video below:

Says John Gourley of Portugal. The Man, “Marcin kept popping up on social media. I was impressed with his guitar playing and this kid who loved his instrument—refreshing to see this, in fact. I was in Alaska when I was writing it, listening to Coast to Coast, thinking about people who obsess over things, true or not, which loosely is what the song is about.” Marcin responded with kind words of his own, saying “I love that band. I responded, ‘thanks for the support. Please be on one of my songs. John was an absolutely sweetheart to work with, and I can’t thank him enough. It’s one of my fondest memories, working on this song from beginning to end.”

The music video provides stunning visuals to accompany the unbelievable chords from Marcin’s guitar. The video initially begins with simple shots of Marcin playing in a captivating manner accompanied by a snake, alongside shots of a monster king surrounded by ghosts. As Gourley’s vocals begin to seep through the intoxicating notes of Marcin’s guitar, the king is shown building clay figurines. As Marcin continues to defy physics with his playing, the king takes his figurines and drops them into a fire almost sacrificially. Marcin plays through the chorus as Gourley chants “Hope I don’t see your ghost when the light goes on”; as the chorus leads into the next verse, a shot of a woman writing a letter with a quill is seen. Marcin continues to leave the audience mesmerized as Gorley’s voice picks up again; the monster king is seen in front of the fire slowly peeling away his skin. Marcin continues to slowly pick at the strings of his guitar as the monster king is overpowered by the ghosts surrounding him.

The song is a track unlike any other; Marcin’s ability to pour his style into his music so wonderfully leaves listeners gasping for more. His debut album will no doubt be met with high praises.