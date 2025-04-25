Portugal. The Man Releases New Single “V.I.S.”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 25th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Rock band Portugal. The Man has officially come back to the music scene with the release of their new single “V.I.S.”In a decade, Portugal. The Man established themselves as a live phenomenon with 1,600 performances on their wall of accomplishments. Known for pushing musical boundaries, the band’s latest release is a blend of rock with a psychedelic sound.

The track has an unmistakable edge that is consistent with the band’s count. Constant Contact had this to say about “V.I.S.”:

“John Gourley’s vocals — coolly detached yet edged with aching vulnerability — float above ghostly harmonies that recall Barbara Lewis and The Flamingos. A cosmic alt-rock dirge, a delicious nightmare — haunted and hypnotic, balancing dissonance with melody and sadness with scale.”

“I wrote this song after we finished our album ‘Chris Black Changed My Life,’” shares Gourley. “Kyle (O’Quinn) and I were hanging at Sonic Ranch with Asa Taccone and our engineer Kennie Takahashi. We decided to write and record a song in one day, and it was “V.I.S.”

The release of “V.I.S” follows the release of their single “Glide,” which already has tons of streams. With the release of both singles, the band seems to be entering a creative era blending experimental sound with emotional lyrics. Many fans have begun to speculate about the release or announcement of a potential album or tour,

Photo Credit: Marv Watson