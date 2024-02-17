Portugal. The Man Postpones Shows In Ohio & New York

Home News Skyy Rincon February 17th, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man has announced that they will be postponing two upcoming shows. The affected shows include tonight’s concert in Cleveland, Ohio at the Agora Theatre as well as tomorrow’s stop in Port Chester, New York at The Capitol Theatre. The band has since provided the new dates with the Ohio show being rescheduled for April 26 while the New York concert will take place on February 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portugal. The Man (@portugaltheman)

At the time of publication, no other tour dates have been postponed or canceled. The band posted the notice of postponement on social media which reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the Portugal. The Man show tonight in Cleveland, OH has been postponed to April 26th, 2024. The show in Port Chester, NY has been postponed to Sunday, February 25th, 2024.”

Although no specific details about the reason behind the postponement were provided in the band’s official statement, concertgoers who attended their recent show in Detroit report that lead singer John Gourley had said during the performance that he was feeling under the weather.