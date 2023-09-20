Songwriters Paul Williams, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis & More Scheduled To Discuss AI Use In Music With Congress

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 20th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

Songwriters, including Paul Williams, Jimmy Tan, and Terry Lewis, will meet with members of Congress tomorrow, September 21. Together, they are to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in music.

They plan on meeting for the American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers, Stand with Songwriters Day. According to Pitchfork, the songwriters mentioned above are seeking legislation that pertains to the American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers’ six principles:

Human Creators First: Prioritizing rights and compensation for human creativity

Consent: Protecting the right to decide whether one’s work is included in an AI training license

Compensation: Making sure creators are paid fairly when their work is used in ANY way by AI, which is best accomplished in a free market, NOT with government-mandated licensing that essentially eliminates consent

Credit when creators’ works are used in new AI-generated music

Transparency in identifying AI vs. human-generated works and retaining metadata

Global Consistency: An even playing field that values intellectual property across the global music and data ecosystem

The meeting that will take place tomorrow is a continuation of tonight’s “We Write the Songs” concert at the Library of Congress. There will be performances from the said songwriters.

Songwriter Paul Williams has vocalized his opinions on using artificial intelligence in music production. He said: “True music comes from deep within our souls; it’s human-first, heart songs, revealing and often healing our human condition. Now we need Congress to put humans first, stand with songwriters and protect our rights to our own musical works. Don’t give them away to AI.”