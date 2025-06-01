Tate McRae Releases “Just Keep Watching” From The F1 Soundtrack

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 1st, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Tate McRae has released an exciting new song called “Just Keep Watching” from F1® THE ALBUM. This album is the musical partner to a thrilling Apple Original Films’ project, F1® THE MOVIE. The track was produced by well-known producers Ryan Tedder and Tyler Spry, capturing the fast-paced excitement of racing. There’s also an official music video directed by Bardia Zeinali that gives fans great visuals to go along with the song.

In the constantly changing music world, McRae is a strong and steady force. She combines her powerful singing with emotional music in “Just Keep Watching,” making it a memorable song that connects with listeners. Her participation in F1® THE ALBUM shows off her versatility and widespread popularity, joining famous artists like Ed Sheeran ROSÉ and Doja Cat to create an impressive mix of musical talent.

This track isn’t just a song; it captures the exciting world of F1 racing. Its fast rhythm and powerful melodies reflect the sport’s intensity and drama. As “F1® THE MOVIE” hits theaters and its album is released, McRae’s work is set to become popular with fans, serving as an ideal soundtrack for both music lovers and race followers alike.

McRae has already made a big name for herself with many hit songs and awards. Her new song “Just Keep Watching” adds to her success. Now, she’s on the “Miss Possessive™ Tour,” delighting fans around the world. This latest track fits perfectly into her lively performances and keeps her audience excited.

With F1® THE MOVIE ready to captivate audiences everywhere, the blend of visuals and music—featuring a key role from McRae—offers an exciting experience. Her involvement in this high-profile project not only confirms her status as a major artist but also demonstrates how she can go beyond typical pop limits, advancing further in her career.