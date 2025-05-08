Rosé Releases New Single Off F1 Soundtrack “Messy”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 8th, 2025 - 9:25 PM

On May 8, 2025, K-Pop star, Rosé, released a new single for the new F1 movie, titled, “Messy,” via Atlantic Records. The new song is for the new F1 film, F1 The Movie, and the album that will be released with the movie, F1 The Album. Rosé’s new song is the second single to be released for the soundtrack, following “Lose My Mind,” by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat. The song starts off with a sad and slow piano ballad. When Rosé’s vocals begin, the piano fades away into the background and the beat is then introduced a little louder than the instrument. In the beginning verse, Rosé is singing with a lower and softer tone and going into her falsetto at some points. Once the song gets to the chorus, she sings a lot louder and her tone is less soft. With the lyrics, “So baby let’s get messy / Let’s get all the way undone,” Rosé is describing an attraction between two people with her song.

Listen to and watch “Messy.”

The song was also released with a music video, which also features clips of the upcoming film. In the beginning of the video, Rosé is walking around the street by herself. Then, she appears to be at the bar that appears to be in the movie, since they include clips of the movie that take place at the bar. She then appears to be in a room with all-blue lighting and is sitting on a pile of glitter, with glitter flying around the room. She is also walking around the halls from what seems to be a hotel. In the clips of the movie, Brad Pitt plays cards with two people, and seems to be attracted to the woman he is playing with. Later on, the attraction grows and the two people eventually get together. The new movie will hit IMAX theaters nationwide on June 27, 2025.