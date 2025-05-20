Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen Release New Ballad “What I Want”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 20th, 2025 - 3:32 AM

On his new album, I’m The Problem, country musician Morgan Wallen and pop singer Tate McRae joined together to collaborate on a new song “What I Want.” His new album was released on May 16, 2025, and has 37 tracks and a couple of features on the album. While the song was in the works for a while and it is on his new album, McRae has received some backlash on her decision to collaborate with Wallen since he has been receiving backlash as well for a couple of controversies, according to an article by NME. Wallen has plenty of fans, so the responses of their collaboration were mixed, but McRae’s fans were not too happy.

Listen to “What I Want.”

The song starts with the country guitar, until Wallen’s voice comes into the song and starts singing with his heavy country accent. McRae’s vocals are not introduced until the second time the chorus comes around and harmonizes with Wallen. McRae then sings by herself on the bridge. Once Wallen returns, the two of them are both singing the chorus again for the final time. During the song, Wallen’s vocals were accompanied by his country style and the guitar being pretty noticeable in the instrumental. However, when McRae was singing, her pop sound was pretty flawlessly incorporated into the song. The beat became a little louder than the instrumental, making the song sound more like a pop song than country. The new song blends both of the artists styles together pretty well, and their voices pair together nicely as well.