F1 Soundtrack Announced For June 2025 Release Featuring Rosé, Tate McRae, Raye and More

On June 27, 2025, Apple Original Films is anticipated to release their new film, F1, which stars Brad Pitt. Along with Apple Original Films, Warner Bros. Pictures and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick are bringing this movie to the big screen. The new movie is going to be starring Brad Pitt and it is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The action-packed film is also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time FORMULA 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 The Album (@f1thealbum)

With this new film, Atlantic Records has announced that they are announcing F1 The Album, which has songs featuring many credited musicians. Some of the musicians featured on the album are ROSÉ, Roddy Ricch, Tate McRae, RAYE, Sexyy Red, Ed Sheeran and more. On April 30, 2025, the first single from the album was released. The song is titled, “Lose My Mind,” by the famous rapper, Don Toliver, and the Grammy-award winning artist, Doja Cat. The song features the notable vocals from Toliver and the rapping from Cat.

Listen to and watch “Lose My Mind.”

The new single has been released with a new music video. In the video, Toliver is seen driving a race car and in a race car that is animated to a blueprint of just the car parts. Cat is seen in a race driving suit and then lasered into another outfit, then she starts her verse.

To celebrate the launch, there is an exclusive F1 The Album activation happening all weekend long at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2025. The experience will bring the film’s fictional racing team, APXGP, to the public and recreate their garage from the movie.

Tracklist for F1 The Album: