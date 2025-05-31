BLissmas 2025 Lineup Announced Featuring Better Lovers, Glassjaw, Saves The Day & More

Home News Skyy Rincon May 31st, 2025 - 1:02 AM

BLissmas is coming early this year… or at least the announcement is! According to BrooklynVegan, the third annual holiday show headlined by Better Lovers is set to take place at Buffalo River Works on December 13th. The band, consisting of former Every Time I Die and Dillinger Escape Plan members, will be accompanied by Glassjaw, Saves The Day, Terror, Onyx, Haywire, Teen Mortage, Koyo and Johnny Booth.

The appearance in Buffalo marks one of their few currently scheduled U.S. dates, with the band also being included on the lineup for the returning Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, California on July 26 and 27th and in Orlando, Florida on November 15 and 16th. Otherwise, Better Lovers is heading out on their UK/European Union trek with stops in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Hungary throughout September and October.

Better Lovers joined Poison The Well‘s North American tour alongside Glassjaw earlier this spring and took Full Of Hell, Spy and Cloakroom on the road last fall for some headlining shows.

The band released their debut full-length Highly Irresponsible back in October of 2024 which spawned numerous singles including the hard-hitting “A White Horse Covered In Blood,” the mosh-worthy “Future Myopia,” the balladic”At All Times” and the introspective “Love As An Act of Rebellion.” Their debut EP, entitled God Made Me An Animal, arrived in 2023 to critical acclaim. Last year’s Blissmas lineup consisted of Converge, Fleshwater, Twitching Tongues, Dying Wish, Teenage Wrist, Anxious and Atomic Rule.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat