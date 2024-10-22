Better Lovers Shares Intense New Video For “Love As An Act Of Rebellion”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 12:30 PM

Today, Better Lovers has drop a highly irresponsible-inspired video with release of “Love As An Act Of Rebellion,” which is the final preview of their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, which will be out on October 25, through SharpTone Records. As a whole, the music video is fabulous by how each scene shows the band performing the song, while characters appear on stage to perform will and gruesome acts.

“Here’s one more appetizer before the Highly Irresponsible main course is served this Friday,” Jordan Buckley dishes. “Some crispy green beans before your Buddha’s Fest. A blooming onion before your slow roasted prime rib. Unlimited soup and salad before your Tour of Italy. ‘Love As An Act of Rebellion’ is now out everywhere.”

Greg Puciato adds: “This song has become one of my personal top three or four on the record. I knew it was the final song in the tracklisting as soon as I heard the instrumental. It runs the gamut emotionally, starting with this immediate frenetic and urgent desperation, and then ending in this place of uneasy acceptance; acceptance with a question mark. Extremely satisfying emotionally and stylistically to write vocals to this one. To stick with Jordan’s food analogies, to me this is a full course meal in one song. If I had to show people one song off of the record and one song only, I think this would be the one.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat