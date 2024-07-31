Better Lovers Announce New Album Highly Irresponsible For October 2024 Release, Share New Video For “A White Horse Covered In Blood”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 31st, 2024 - 8:48 PM

Bursting onto the scene with an explosive sound that has captivated audiences across the globe, Better Lovers are excited to unveil their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, scheduled for release on October 25th. The band, known for their electrifying live performances and rapid rise, continues to make waves with the release of their latest single, “A White Horse Covered In Blood.”

The music video for “A White Horse Covered In Blood” features the members of Better Lovers performing with relentless intensity, complementing the song’s themes of disillusionment and confrontation.

The song lyrics offer a biting commentary, with lines like:

“Can you believe you thought yourself sophisticated?

Can you believe you saw yourself as a special mind

So slick and so sophisticated?

Cat got your tongue now, oh hey what have you done?”

The song’s chorus, “Oh there’s nowhere to run to, buddy,” further emphasizes the feeling of being trapped by one’s own deceptions and failures.

Guitarist Jordan Buckley reflects on the album’s creation, describing it as both meticulously crafted and unrestrained. “Writing and recording our first full-length was slightly more surgical than the EP, but had a similar lack of restraint,” Buckley says. “We were reading each other’s minds and creating our own language. We love what we’ve created, and we know you will too.”

Greg Puciato shares his excitement about the album and the collaborative spirit that defined its production. “Everyone really brought their best to the album and brought out the best in each other,” Puciato says. “I’m honestly just over here happy that I fit the word ‘buddy’ into a song.”

Produced by Will Putney, who also plays guitar for the band, Highly Irresponsible benefits from his dual role. “Being a member of the band and the producer is a real advantage,” Putney notes. “Our creative process is so in sync that we rarely hit a wall. My role is to capture the energy of the band the way it’s intended to sound.”

Later this year, the band will also light up the stage at their second annual Blissmas performance in Buffalo, NY.

Highly Irresponsible Track List

Lie Between The Lines Your Misplaced Self A White Horse Covered In Blood Future Myopia Deliver Us From Life Drowning In A Burning World Everything Was Put Here For Me Superman Died Paralyzed At All Times Love As An Act of Rebellion

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat