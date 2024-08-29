Better Lovers Share Fierce New Single & Video “Future Myopia”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 12:50 PM

One of the year’s most highly-anticipated debut albums, Better Lovers’ Highly Irresponsible arrives on October 25, through SharpTone Records and the the band has offered up a second preview with today’s release of “Future Myopia.” As a whole the tune is fantastic because of how the instrumentation bring a heart-jolting metal vibe, while the vocal performance dazzle the mind with screaming vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene show viewers crazy visuals that resembles the band‘s chaotic world.

Not that all of them weren’t, but this one was a lot of fun to write,” Greg Puciato says of the explosive track. “The bass-centric part in the back half of the song is one of my favorite moments on the whole record. Shout out to big Mitch. Same with the riff that comes after it. There were a lotta fun pitches to hit/alley-oops to catch for me in this one. Chorus took me a minute so that was a nice puzzle to figure out too. It’s been a joy writing with these guys and having so much different stuff thrown at me.”

Better Lovers first previewed the new album with the release of “A White Horse Covered in Blood,” a single Knotfest praised as “an auspicious start” that “sets the bar high for what’s to come” from the band.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat