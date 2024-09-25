Better Lovers Share New Serenade Single “At All Times”

Home News Cristian Garcia September 25th, 2024 - 10:59 PM

Buffalo punk outfit Better Lovers has just released their new single, “At All Times”. This new single teases their upcoming album Highly Irresponsible and offers fans a fresh yet familiar direction from the band.

Opening up this new direction, “At All Times” showcases the band’s melodic and introspective side with what the band describes as a power ballad with post-hardcore influences. It retains some of the band’s signature heavy, distorted guitar elements but slows down the tempo, introducing a softer more emotive atmosphere.

The music video for “At All Times” on the other hand complements the emotional depth of the power ballad. It reflects the more subdued, introspective tone of the song compared to their usual high-energy tracks. The video matches the slower tempo and softer sound, focusing on the band performing in a dimly lit space, creating an atmospheric and intimate setting.

Throughout the video, there is a mix of performance shots and moody visual effects that highlight the emotional intensity of the lyrics. While the song’s ballad-like qualities set it apart from their heavier work, the video stays consistent with the band’s raw and powerful aesthetic, reinforcing the deeply personal and passionate message of the track.

In a press release, vocalist Greg Puciato expressed excitement about exploring this new sound, noting that “when the guys sent me the instrumental of ‘At All Times’ I was blown away. I’ve been looking forward to the ‘writes power ballad’ stage of my existence for a while now. I knew this was coming. I had no idea it would be with this band. As a vocalist, it’s really exciting to be with guys that can write songs like this AND ’30 Under 13’. This one’s for the lovers.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat