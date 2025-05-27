Pendulum Announce First New Album In 15 Years Inertia For August 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Save The Cat”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 3:45 PM

According to nme.com, Pendulum has announced Inertia, which is their first album in 15 years. The new record comes on the heels of multiple arena shows and festival dates throughout last year and marks the band‘s first record since 2010’s Immersion. Inertia has 16 tracks and will be out on August 22, through Mushroom Music.

Produced by frontman Rob Swire and Owen Charles and recorded at Pendulum’s London Studio, the album is described as Pendulum’s most personal release to date. It also comes with a number of star-studded collaborations with Bullet For My Valentine, Wargasm, AWOLNATION, Scarlxrd, Joey Valance & Brae and Hybrid Minds across the album’s tracklist.

Also, the band has shared a new preview of the album with the lead single, “Save The Cat.” According to a new description, the screamo anthem came in the wake of two breakups, one that unravelled slowly over time and another that hit without warning. “It was written during a period of self-questioning and frustration,” the frontman explained. “Love felt like something I didn’t fully trust myself with anymore.”

Inertia Tracklist

1. Driver

2. Come Alive

3. Save The Cat

4. Archangel

5. Nothing For Free

6. Cannibal (ft. Wargasm)

7. Constellations

8. Halo (ft. Bullet For My Valentine)

9. Louder Than Words (ft. Hybrid Minds)

10. Napalm (ft. Joey Valence & Brae)

11. The endless Gaze

12. Guiding Lights (ft. AWOLNATION)

13. Colourfast

14. Silent Spinner

15. Mercy Killing (ft. Scarlxrd)

16. Cartagena