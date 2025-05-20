Wargasm Shares Compelling New Rendition Of Himalayas “What If”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 7:44 PM

HIMALAYAS have enlisted Wargasm on remixing duties for their hit single, ‘What If?” Propulsive and dark, the remix takes the punchy rock track and warps the vocals and riffs among hard-hitting electro beats and synths resulting in a face-melting bop reminiscent of The Prodigy.

Regarding the remix HIMALAYAS, frontman Joe Williams said: “When the opportunity to work with Wargasm came up, it was a no brainer. We really like what they do and it’s been awesome to hear their take on ‘What If…?’. The energy and feel of the remix really hits hard in the style of the original song and it hasn’t lost the groove which was a huge part in the original. The drops in the remix add so much to the impact of the song and paired with the more stripped back parts there’s add a real ebb and flow.”

As the lead single for their recently released second album BAD STAR, “What If?” introduced fans to the new album and displayed the depth of the record sonically and lyrically. It showcases HIMALAYAS’s powerful rock sound, while finding the Cardiff four-piece reflecting on personal and global problems, accepting how little the individual can do to influence the path they are on.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete