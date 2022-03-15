Cave In Announce New Album Heavy Pendulum, Share First Single “New Reality”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 4:25 PM

Cave In have announced their return with Heavy Pendulum, their first full studio record in over 10 years and their debut with Relapse Records. The group also unveiled their new single, “New Reality,” which is accompanied by a music video.

The beginning of the video opens up with the band members at rehearsal, when they return to the basement to retrieve more equipment – all in the hopes of creating a new sound. The music video ends with stunning guitar riffs under the group’s flashing red lights that add to the stress of the track. When the song ends, the band members are comically playing with equipment on the floor, surrounded by debris from their performance that seemingly took place in a “new reality.”

The song discusses a type of reality for the band to escape to when their current reality becomes too overwhelming. In the “new reality,” they could dress and act how they wanted, without concerns of judgement from others.

Heavy Pendulum will be released May 20, and will feature 14 new tracks, including their new release.