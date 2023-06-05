Pendulum Release Their First Track Of The Year With Hard-Hitting Single “Halo”

Home News Jaden Johnson June 5th, 2023 - 5:00 AM

Pendulum has recently collaborated with Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck to release their first single of the year “Halo”. This latest song is a high intensity, anthemic track featuring the electronic and metal infusions that the band is most known for. The song’s lyrical content equally matched the abrasiveness of the instrumentation, opening the track with the question “Are you insane or are you fucking deluded?”

In a press release, Pendulum’s Rob Swire explains “Halo” with the statement, “I’ve always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with ‘Halo’, we’ve gotten closer than ever before. We’ve always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from Bullet For My Valentine was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table.”

“Halo” has been a long anticipated track from Pendulum fans since its initial tease on Instagram, Swire recounted, “Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: ‘what’s that track where you sing ‘It’s a halo…?’ We’re beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people’s reactions.”