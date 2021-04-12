Pendulum to “Come Alive” on Bombastic New Song

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 12th, 2021 - 6:36 PM

EDM band Pendulum announced their first single of 2021, “Come Alive,” for release this Thursday, April 15. It’s their third new track since they reunited last year, following their first two comeback songs, “Driver” and “Nothing for Free.”

“Come Alive” was teased last Friday in a 15-second video clip, which only gives away a repeated electronic build-up and a steady bass pulse. The press release advertises it as “the fan-favourite rock infused electronic music that Pendulum do best” and adds that it features “heavy guitar riffs” and vocals from frontman Rob Swire.

It was given the same album art as Pendulum’s first two reunion singles, which implies the possibility of an upcoming record release. The artwork is a circular design comprised of bombs, hearts and the latin words, “Militat omnis amans, amantium irae amoris integratio est.” According to a fan of the group on Reddit, “Militat omnis amans” translates to “Every lover serves as a soldier,” which is a quote from Ovid’s poetry book Amores. “Amantium irae amoris integratio est” translates to “Lovers’ quarrels are the renewal of love” and is a quote from Terence’s play Andria (The Girl from Andros).

Pendulum had officially broken up in 2012 after the success of their 2010 album Immersion. Swire and another founding member, Gareth McGrillen, swerved to focus on their new project Knife Party. The two of them and fellow founding Pendulum member Paul Harding are rebranding their live shows as ‘Pendulum Trinity’ and are set to headline several upcoming music festivals.