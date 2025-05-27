Holy Wars Shares Striking New Single & Video “I Feel Everything”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 3:58 PM

Today Holy Wars has released their first new music in over a year with the vulnerable and empowering single “I Feel Everything.” The ditty marks a full-circle moment for the band by how it traces all the way back to their inception and debut single “I Can’t Feel a Thing,” which confronted the devastating loss of frontwoman Kat Leon’s parents.

Now, a decade since the parent’s passing, “I Feel Everything” dives even deeper because it was written in the wake of tragical loss of Leon’s sister in 2024. While talking about the track, Leon said: ” lyrically, is about how dissociation and remaining numb for so many years since my parents’ passing could only heal so much. With the loss of my sister this past year, every pain and every emotion eventually rose to the surface.”

Musically, “I Feel Everything” is a cinematic and genre-defying offering that pairs hard-hitting verses with soaring and anthemic hooks that will stay in your head for days that showcase Leon’s signature and dynamic vocal range coupled with Nick Perez’s crushing and angular guitar riffs .

In June, Holy Wars will be taking an epic trip across the pond to perform a series of high profile sets at massive festivals in both the UK and EU, including Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany on June 6 and 7, Rock For People in the Czech Republic on June 12, as well as Download Festival in the UK on Saturday June 14.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz