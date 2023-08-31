Holy Wars Share Dizzying New Video For New Single “Deus Ex Machina”

Home News James Reed August 31st, 2023 - 5:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Holy Wars have dropped their mind-bending new single and music video “Deus Ex Machina” today. Consisting of hard hitting metal riffs, frantic spoken word, and soaring pop melodies, “Deus Ex Machina” is the newest evolution of Holy Wars. It showcases the indefinable combination of Kat Leon’s vocal techniques and Nick Perez’s down-tuned guitar riffs with oustanding cinematic soundscapes. Stream “Deus Ex Machina” HERE and watch the video HERE or by clicking the thumbnail below.

The cinematic music video for “Deus Ex Machina” immerses us in Kat Leon’s deep and sometimes dark psyche. She unpacks the song’s themes as follows:

“Deus Ex Machina was inspired by my love of psychology and how fascinating the brain is. The God of the human machine. Deus Ex Machina meaning God from the Machine really helped shape the message of what I was wanting to say lyrically in this song, how our personal narrative is powerful. We often rewrite our stories as the hero’s tale but we very possibly could be the villain in another’s. Our words are powerful and our story is our legacy. In this song I wanted to display the attack side of the narrative, how any issue I have had with another has stemmed from projection, a choice and the power I allow it to have. The ghost in the machine haunting my thoughts and puppeting my actions. Deus Ex Machina is a hard hitting wild sonic ride of the mania that lives underneath us all.”

“Deus Ex Machina” is a literal rollercoaster; that’s what the visuals consist of: a theme park ride”. With fast lyrics describing a psychotic breakdown. “My mind is a machine Deus Ex Machina, God I fire rounds in my head Creating holes in the plot”. The song jumps from place to place from themes of hell and heaven. “Pretty wanted hell and a taste of venom But it’s a counterfeit drip rip that you’re spittin And I wanna take a high road back to heaven”.

Holy Wars sings about playing God and taking control of one’s mind as if it were a machine. “My mind, ghost in machine, a God It writes the scene and I play the part I lost control over my head It’s gonna tear you to shreds”. In the video, Kat Leon drives a machine that looks like her own head as she eliminates her victims one at a time. Aliens are seen invading the earth as Kat is seen singing on the moon. The video ends with her being disappearing into thin air.