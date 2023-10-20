Holy Wars Announce New EP Cult Classic For November 2023 Release

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 20th, 2023 - 5:07 PM

The dynamic Los Angeles based duo HOLY WARS, composed of Kat Leon (Vocalist) and Nick Perez (Guitars/Production), are excited to announce the forthcoming release of their latest EP, ‘CULT CLASSIC‘ on November 10th with Pale Chord Records.

CULT CLASSIC presents a response into the enduring mission of a courageous voyage. It is a five-song slasher of lethal attack and extremity. It guides you into a hypnotizing journey of raw emotion and relentless force.

CULT CLASSIC, listeners are hurled into an animated aural realm, where shifting tempos, riffs and contagious lyrics, whereby sinister and typically striking notions are distorted.

One of the tracks “VenoM” radiates a rebellious charisma, poised for confrontation, while “TENSION//RELEASE” unveils a hidden layer of depth which threads themes of melancholy and angst underneath its structure.

Vocalist Kat Leon shares: “Making this EP was a fun and intrusive experience. I wanted to pose the question of what if the horror aka “the monster” was actually inside us? In most thrillers, the monster is an external enemy but in this body of music I really wanted to lean into the internal enemy but also acknowledging how this internal enemy is influenced by our external world and what we are made to feel about ourselves and about others. Cult classic is the climax track revealing the true enemy – the unattainable ideology of what it takes to thrive in a society that is holding each individual under its thumb. I hope this EP and every song displaying the internal struggle of the self, empowers the listener and allows them to have the freedom to unplug and let go of the ever powerful ego.”

Sonically, the CULT CLASSIC EP melds the extensive influences of alternative rock, metal, hip hop, punk, and pop muddling the lines of separation. HOLY WARS continue to defy genres and blow minds whilst embracing the weird.

CULT CLASSIC, Track List: