Wacken Open Air, Rock am Ring & Rock im Park 2020 Festivals Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Luke Hanson April 16th, 2020 - 6:43 PM

Add the Wacken Open Air and Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals to list of those cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both festivals were slated to take place this summer in Germany and celebrate various anniversaries.

From The PRP, both festivals released statements outlining the cancellations and causes behind them. Broadly, it’s the current pandemic. More specific to Germany, its government recently passed legislation banning mass gatherings until at least August 31. Wacken Open Air released the following statement via its Facebook.

Wacken Open Air was set to take place over the weekend of July 30 to August 1, while Rock am Ring and Rock im Park were scheduled to take place over the weekend of June 5 to 7. While obviously saddened to have to shutter the festival, Wacken Open Air was supportive of the German government and provided some information for fans who had already bought tickets and about the 2021 iteration of the festival.

“We support the decision of the German government in this difficult situation for the whole world. Your health and safety have always been and always will be our top priority. We as promoters are therefore bound to take an even greater responsibility and have to follow the instructions of the experts. Concerning Wacken Open Air 2021 and options for your already bought tickets we will reach out to you asap but ask for a little bit of patience whilst we work through this. We thank you for your trust during times which are unparalleled for all of us.”

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park promoters were equally sad and supportive. They also promised a return in 2021, specifically over the weekend of June 11 to 13.

“This inevitable decision is naturally disappointing for the organisers and their teams, the artists and 175,000 fans who had wanted to celebrate 35 years of Rock am Ring and 25 years of Rock im Park on the first weekend of June. Yet as sad as the cancellation of the sold-out twin festivals is, the producers fully understand the need for this unavoidable measure, which is being taken in the interests of the health and safety of all those involved. At the same time, they wish to expressly thank the fans for their ongoing support.”

Along with the Rock am Ring 35th and Rock im Park 25th anniversaries, Wacken Open Air celebrated its 30th iteration last year and was kicking off its fourth decade of festivals. Both festivals join a growing list of disrupted and otherwise cancelled festivals, tours and other musical events this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic, including SXSW, Bonnaroo and CMA Fest.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado