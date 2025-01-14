Wilco Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Special Guest Waxahatchee

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 1:42 PM

Today, Wilco have announce a new block of dates on their Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 Tour, which features special guest Waxahatchee. These dates will take place in the American South and include stops in Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta and other cities.

The upcoming tour rounds out the band’s three continent slate for the first half of the year, which already includes onsale performances in Sao Paulo, London, Barcelona, Madrid and other European destinations. Wilco’s 2025 touring will include songs from two major catalog reissues: an expanded three LP version of 2010’s The Whole Love and a deluxe nine LP and four CD box set of 2004’s A Ghost Is Born.

Set lists will also include material from the band‘s 2023 full-length studio album Cousin and last year’s Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale January 17, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 Tour Dates

4/18 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater *

4/19 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theater *

4/25 – Fairhope, AL – Halstead Amphitheater

4/26 – Tallahassee, FL – Adderley Amphitheater %

4/27 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaey Theater

4/29 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %

4/30 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheater %

5/2 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %

5/3 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %

5/4 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak %

5/6 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee %

5/7 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

5/9 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre %

5/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %

5/13 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

5/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne %

5/16 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards %

5/17 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

% with Waxahatchee

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried