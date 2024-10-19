Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Chloe Baxter October 19th, 2024 - 11:54 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have just confirmed the second and third legs of their first-ever arena tour. The new dates include performances at iconic venues such as Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Notably, the tour will also feature a landmark show at Madison Square Garden.

As they celebrate their critically acclaimed album South of Here, out now via Stax, fans can expect a mix of energetic performances and heartfelt storytelling.

The smash hit “Heartless,” which recently reached #1 on both the Mediabase Triple A and Billboard Adult Alternative charts, showcases Rateliff’s dynamic range and powerful stage presence – something showcased further by their new single “Get Used To The Night” and recent feature on the North Carolina Flood Relief Benefit Album.

Ticket sales will commence with an artist presale on October 22 at 10 A.M. local time, with a general on-sale following on October 25. Full tour details and registration for presale access can be found on Nathaniel Rateliff’s website.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Rateliff being named the first-ever Newport Folk Steward, a role dedicated to artist advocacy and mentorship. This tour is set to amplify his unique blend of soul, rock and Americana, ensuring fans experience an unforgettable live performance.

Tour Dates:

February 13, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

– Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena February 15, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

– Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena February 16, 2025 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

– Portland, OR – Moda Center February 18, 2025 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

– Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort February 21, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

– Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum February 22, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

– San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium March 11, 2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

– Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place March 13, 2025 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

– Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome March 15, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

– Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre March 18, 2025 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center

– Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center March 19, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

– Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center March 21, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

– Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena March 22, 2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

– Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre March 24, 2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

– Laval, QC – Place Bell March 27, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

– New York, NY – Madison Square Garden March 28, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister