Jerry Cantrell Shares Doomy New Single “I Want Blood”

Home News Minnie Dao October 11th, 2024 - 5:01 PM

Photo credits by Raymond Flotat

As anticipation builds for the release of Alice in Chain‘s Jerry Cantrell’s highly-anticipated new album, I Want Blood, fans are treated to one final sneak peek with the drop of the album’s title track, “I Want Blood.” The new album is slated for release next Friday and promises to be one of Cantrell’s most intense and artistically ambitious projects yet. “I Want Blood” follows the release of two previous singles: “Vilified” and “Afterglow.” Both tracks received high praise for their high-quality production and sound.

The title track, “I Want Blood,” opens with an ominous, slow-burning bassline from Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, setting the tone for the brooding, atmospheric feel of the song. Cantrell’s deep, commanding vocals cut through the layers of instrumentation with the chilling first line, “I want blood,” immediately drawing listeners in. Mike Bordin’s pounding drums build alongside McKagan’s bass, creating a powerful tension before Cantrell’s signature guitar riffs slice through, adding grit and raw energy.

The accompanying official visualizer perfectly complements the dark, unsettling atmosphere of “I Want Blood.” Set against a stark backdrop of deep blacks and vivid reds, the visualizer features haunting, flashing images of the human anatomy, skulls, and red flowers. The visceral imagery pulses in sync with the track’s menacing bassline and piercing guitar riffs, creating an immersive experience that pulls viewers deeper into the song’s ominous world. Every element, from the distorted visuals to the flickering lights, feels meticulously crafted to echo the tension and intensity of the music.

Watch and listen to Jerry Cantrell’s “I Want Blood” here:

Cantrell, who co-produced the track with Joe Barresi, has described the album as one of his best works. “There’s a confidence to this album,” Cantrell explains. “I think it’s some of my best writing and playing and certainly some of my best singing. There are large chunks of this record where I felt like my face was pressed to the ceiling of my abilities, operating at the top of my capacity.”

Fans of Cantrell can catch him live soon as he embarks on a brief South American tour following a sold-out show at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, on October 17th. The singer also just concluded a smashing headlining performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The South American leg of his tour will include stops at Fauna Primavera in Chile, Comuna 15 in Argentina, and Audio in São Paulo, Brazil. A North American tour is also on the horizon, with dates expected to be announced soon.