Mike Bordin Says Mike Patton Is “Unwilling To Do Shows” With Faith No More

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 18th, 2025 - 8:50 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

The former drummer of the rock band Faith No More has finally spoken out on why Mike Patton is “unwilling to do shows” with his former band members. Faith No More started up in the 1980s and recorded two studio albums with Chuck Mosely, original lead singer, before his departure in 1989. The band broke up in 1998 and reunited almost a decade later in 2009, but have notplayed a show since then, according to StereoGum.

Faith No More was scheduled to hit the road in 2020, but unfortunately, COVID hit, and they had to cancel their plans. As well as Patton, who cited their mental struggles and the toll that the pandemic took on them. At the time, Faith No More canceled all their scheduled performances, and Patton expressed regret over disappointing fans.

“I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent,” stated Patton.

Mike Bordin was recently a guest on the Let There Be Talk podcast hosted by Dean Delray. Bordin stated this about Patton:

“It was very clear that he was unable at that point to physically do it. We made the decision that, ‘Look, we’ve gotta support our guy.’ It’s gonna be a shitstorm canceling fucking 75 shows, but none of us wants to be the guy that breaks his back and forces him to do something that he’s not in the position to be able to do. It wasn’t even an argument.”





