Jerry Cantrell Announces Summer 2025 ‘I Want Blood’ U.S. Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 1:03 PM

Today, Jerry Cantrell has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates, which will kicking off on August 16, in San Diego. Tickets for the four-week outing, which finds Cantrell joined once again by Filter, are onsale May 22, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and upgraded ticket bundles will also be available here.

As for the album, I Want Blood showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute by blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim with the Los Angeles Times praising its “heavy, nuanced songs,” while Kerrang! calling it a “thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work.” Revolver, in their cover story on the Cantrell, saying the collection “delivers weighty, slippery riff and the kind of memorable rock hooks he’s been creating since the earliest days of Alice in Chains.”

I Want Blood Tour Dates

8/16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

8/17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

8/19 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

8/20 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

8/22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

8/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

8/26 – St. Petersburg,- FL Jannus Live

8/27 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

8/29 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

8/30 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery

9/2 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

9/3 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

9/5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

9/6 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

9/9 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

9/10 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

9/12 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown

9/13 – La Vista, NE – The Astro (Indoor Theater)

9/14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat