Steve Aoki Announces New Album HiROQUEST 3: Paragon For June 2025 Release

Danny Brown and Steve Aoki. Photo by April Siese.

Steve Aoki, a well-known artist and producer who has been nominated for two GRAMMYs, is releasing his 10th album called HiROQUEST 3: Paragon on June 27, 2025. This new album adds to the music from his previous release in 2023 named Paragon with an extra set of 20 tracks. It continues exploring themes he’s developed over his recent albums. The announcement follows after he performed at Diplo’s Honky Tonk event during Stagecoach festival and features a special collaboration with popular musician Tyler Hubbard. Their song “Forget Tonight” combines upbeat dance rhythms with country styles into one exciting track.

This partnership started by chance when Hubbard and Aoki met backstage at last year’s Cowboys Music Festival. They hit it off musically, leading to the creation of “Forget Tonight,” a perfect festival anthem. This song is also important for Hubbard as it’s his first solo project after being part of Florida Georgia Line.

The official video for “Forget Tonight” features a lively performance at the Riverbeat Festival in Memphis, TN. It captures the exciting energy between Aoki and Hubbard on stage. Along with festival scenes, some parts of the video were filmed at Silky O’Sullivan’s on Beale Street. Behind-the-scenes was just as thrilling, with Aoki saying that working creatively with Hubbard was easy from the start. Hubbard also expressed his excitement about their finished work and how creative filming the music video was.

As Aoki continues his HiROQUEST adventure, his new album features a diverse mix of artists like David Guetta, Trippie Redd, and Jowell & Randy to create a rich musical world. The HiROQUEST series is more than just music; it also includes trading cards, graphic novels, and collectibles. This shows Aoki’s creative way of making the music experience even bigger.

The launch of HiROQUEST 3: Paragon includes a special hat called Hubb Caps, celebrating the teamwork between Aoki and Hubbard. You can buy it at hubbcaps.com. This collaboration highlights their creative impact.

Aoki, called “one of the most popular entertainers in the world” by Billboard, keeps exploring new creative paths. His record label, Dim Mak Records, helps many artists start their successful careers. By working with musicians from different music styles and leading innovative projects like A0K1VERSE in digital spaces, Aoki continues to be a leader and expand his diverse interests.

Tyler Hubbard, previously part of Florida Georgia Line, is now gaining attention as a solo artist. His first solo album and follow-up projects have established his reputation in the music scene. He’s performed on major shows like Good Morning America and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, proving he’s a strong presence in the industry.

Photo Credit: April Siese