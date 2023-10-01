Steve Aoki Shares Funky New Single “Paranoia” Featuring Danna Paola

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool October 1st, 2023 - 2:43 PM

Producer Steve Aoki recently shared a funky new song entitled “Paranoia” which features Danna Paola. This new song is a beautiful and funky track that will not disappoint. Released on September 29, 2023 you won’t want to miss this amazing new song.

A press release states, “September 29, 2023 (New York, NY) – Renowned music producer and multi-faceted entrepreneur, Steve Aoki, brings a new collaboration with Mexican powerhouse artist Danna Paola for his new single, “Paranoia.” The song and its official video are now available on all digital platforms. In a music video that takes us back to the electronic music scene of the 90’s, we find Steve Aoki sharing the stage with Danna Paola, bouncing between verses in both English and Spanish while the audience enjoys a fusion of Aoki’s euphoric synthesizers and Paola’s dynamic vocalization. With “Paranoia,” Steve Aoki once again exhibits his innate ability to create music that showcases his musical prowess and continues to solidify him as one of the most sought after visionaries in the world.

This song is upbeat and fun to listen to. Danna Paola sounds amazing on the track and it’s a song that will not stop. “Paranoia” is a song you’ll want to add to any playlist and keep in your repertoire. With funky beats and cool lyrics make sure to give this song a listen below!