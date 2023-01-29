The Bamboozle Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup Featuring Limp Bizkit, Rick Ross, Papa Roach and Steve Aoki

Home News Hannah Boyle January 29th, 2023 - 3:55 AM

The Bamboozle Festival will be back in 2023 and has recently released this year’s lineup. Despite the festival’s 11 year hiatus, Bamboozle fest is back with a vengeance. This year’s lineup includes artists Papa Roach , Limp Bizkit , Rick Ross, as well as many others. This year’s festival will have nearly 60 bands in attendance. The flyer containing the near final full lineup is inclded below. With this lineup, The Bamboozle Festival 2023 is sure to be one to remember.

According to Consequence, the three day festival will also feature amusement rides, art instillations, a B-boy dance compettion with a prize of $25,000, wrestling exhibtions, and more. Despite the festival’s announcement that there will be clowns present, the three day long festival sounds like fun.

The Bamboozle Festival is sscheduled to take place May 5-7th, 2023. The Bamboozle Festival will take place at Bader Field, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at noon ET. General admission tickets, as well as VIP packages, are currently available. make sure to get your ticket before they sell out! For more information visit the official Bamboozle site.

You can also follow the festival on instagram. The instagram account name is listed on the flyer below.