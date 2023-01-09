Steve Aoki Announces Spring 2023 HiROQUEST: Genesis Tour Dates and Shares New Single “New York” with Regard Featuring mazie

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2023 - 4:39 PM

Today Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki released his new single “New York” which features DJ and producer Regard, who is known for his 2019 smash hit “Ride It” and alternative pop artist mazie. “New York” is an catchy upbeat dance tune which has mazie bringing her killer musical style to the floor while Regard’s epic skills contributes to Aoki’s high energy performance.

Along with the music, Aoki has also dropped a couple of dates for his HiROQUEST: Genesis Tour. It will be Aoki‘s first tour since the pandemic and Regard will be the opening act.. The 12-city run starts on Feb 22 at Montreal’s New City Gas and includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C. andChicago. The tour finishes at New York’s Terminal 5 on March 16

Also “New York” and HiROQUEST: Genesis Tour are released before the upcoming album HiROQUEST: Genesis which features collaborations from Kane Brown to Taking Back Sunday and Georgia Ku, MOD SUN, Bryce Vine, Santa Fe Klan, Lil Xan, Goody Grace and more.

HiROQUEST: GENESIS TOUR DATES

Feb 22 / Montreal / New City Gas

Feb 23 / Toronto / Rebel

Feb 24 / Chicago / Aragon

Feb 25 / Las Vegas / Hakkasan

Mar 1 / Washington DC / Echostage

Mar 2 / Austin / Stubb’s

Mar 3 / Dallas / Factory at Deep Ellum

Mar 3 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Mar 9 / Denver / Mission Ballroom

Mar 10 / Los Angeles / Shrine Expo

Mar 11 / San Francisco / Bill Graham

Mar 11 / Las Vegas / Omnia

Mar 15 / Boston / Big Night Live

Mar 16 / New York / The Great Hall

Mar 18 / Las Vegas / Omnia