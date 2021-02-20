Trippie Redd And Chino Moreno Fight For Love In New Single “Geronimo”

Home News Ariel King February 20th, 2021 - 9:21 PM

Trippie Redd has teamed up with Deftones frontman Chino Moreno for the new track “Geronimo.” The song appears on the deluxe edition of Redd’s latest album Pegasus, titled Neon Shark vs. Pegasus, with the album coming as the rapper’s first full rock album. Blink-182’s Travis Barker had produced the deluxe edition of Barker’s album.

The track features Moreno’s soft vocals, Redd coming in with his signature sound as before the two join for the chorus. “I’ll kill for you, I’ll care for you (Oh yeah, here I come, oh baby Geronimo),” both Moreno and Redd sing together. The track features whining guitars and epic soundscapes, adding to the grooving track.

The deluxe edition of Pegasus also featured appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear, with Redd commenting about the collaboration with Barker that “it just felt right to make a rock record with him.” Pegasus had first been released in October, with the deluxe edition arriving on February 19.

Moreno recently revived his † † † (Crosses) project, with the band sharing their first taste of new music in six years last December with a cover of Cause & Effect’s “The Beginning Of The End.” With Deftones, Moreno released the album Ohms in October, with the band performing their single “Genesis” live back in September.