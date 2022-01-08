Steve Aoki & DJ Diesel AKA Shaquille O’Neal Share Energetic New Song And Video “Welcome To The Playhouse”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 8th, 2022 - 8:00 PM

Steve Aoki and Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, shared an energetic new song and music video “Welcome To The Playhouse.” The track sees Aoki on production and Shaq on the vocals, giving ridiculous rhymes and a ton of energy. The song is paired with a high-energy animated music video that follows a young Shaq and Steve Aoki on a wild adventure through some sort of play house.

The track opens with epic production and Shaq rapping like a seasoned veteran. The song quickly builds with Shaq repeating the lyrics, “We about to jump all night,” before it finally culminates in the drop with the line, “Welcome to the playhouse!” The drop is a sure-fire festival banger with heavy bass, screaming synths, pumping drums and of course Shaq’s vocals.

Shaq was first introduced to Aoki at 2014’s TomorrowWorld, and in 2015, DJ Diesel made his own debut at TomorrowWorld. Diesel invited Aoki to perform at the 2018 inaugural “SHAQ’s Fun House” festival alongside an all-star lineup with Diplo, A-Trak, and Carnage. Aoki said, “Shaq and I have been wanting to collaborate on a track together for a while now, but it wasn’t until he came over to Aoki’s Playhouse one day that we finally found the inspiration for our collab. We hopped into the studio and the track just came together. That same kind of fun energy is carried through to the artwork and video as well, and I’m so excited to be kicking off the new year with this release.”

Shaq said, “Working with Steve on ‘Welcome to the Playhouse’ was a blast. We went back and forth for hours together in his studio and eventually ended up with one of my favorite DIESEL releases to date. WELCOME TO THE PLAYHOUSE!”

