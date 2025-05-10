The Head and The Heart Releases New Video For “Beg Steal Borrow”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 10th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

The Head and The Heart are back with a new video for their song “Beg Steal Borrow,” which is part of their sixth album, “Aperture.” This release comes out at the same time as the album, giving fans a full experience that shows how much they’ve grown creatively. Already highlighted as an important track on this self-produced project, “Beg Steal Borrow” now has an engaging video that brings to life the feelings and ideas behind it.

For their new album, “Aperture,” The Head and The Heart decided to go back to making music on their own like they did in the beginning. They chose to produce it themselves for the first time since their debut album. This gave them full control over creating a personal and thoughtful record. After finishing their tour for 2022’s “Every Shade of Blue,” they took some time to reflect before heading out together to Richmond, Va., hoping this would help capture the band’s shared energy and vision.

Band member Matty Gervais explained the deeper meaning behind the album’s title, “Aperture.” He says it represents choosing between darkness or light, a theme present throughout the album. This idea relates to their journey as musicians—from starting with indie label Sub Pop to reaching more people under Warner Records. According to Gervais, this album highlights having control and making choices in today’s challenging world.

The Head and The Heart marked their album release with several events. They performed on shows like CBS Saturday Morning and The Today Show. Importantly, they held listening sessions at 126 independent record stores for Record Store Day. This showed the band’s dedication to staying connected to their roots and fans in a personal way.

The band decided to start producing their own music again, leading to an album full of raw energy similar to punk. Pianist Kenny Hensley and drummer Tyler Williams explored new ways of contributing with their voices. These changes show that the band is growing together by using everyone’s talents and ideas to create music that truly represents them.

The tour for the album will be a big event, with each ticket sale supporting the Rivers and Roads Foundation. This shows how dedicated the band is to promoting music education and mental health resources in Seattle, connecting their art to helping the community.

The release of the “Beg Steal Borrow” video isn’t just a promotional tool; it represents The Head and The Heart’s journey back to their true selves. It invites viewers not only to hear but also feel the lively, refreshed spirit of “Aperture,” encouraging them to engage with life thoughtfully and always choose hope.



Photo Credit: Owen Ela