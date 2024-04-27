The Head And The Heart Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia April 27th, 2024 - 11:15 PM

The Head And The Heart have announced a headlining run of summer North American dates, beginning July 20 in West Des Moines, IA, where it will be concluded on August 2o in Moorehead, MN.

During the tour, the band will be joined on select dates by Phosphorescent, Michigander, Madison Cunningham and Houndmouth.

In addition, the summer tour will preview a fall arena tour opening for The Black Keys, which will be underway on September 17 in Tulsa, OK and another arena tour opening for The Decemberists on July 12 in Bend, OR.

Tickets are available to purchase now.

The Head And The Heart – U.S Summer 2024 Tour

06/30 Hartford, CT The Capitol Groove Festival *

07/12 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

07/14 Seattle, WA Day In Day Out Festival *

07/19 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota Yacht Club *

07/20 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom &

07/21 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park &

07/24 La Fayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards &

07/25 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park &

07/28 Albany, NY Palace Theatre &

07/29 Rochester, NY Kodak Center &

07/31 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater &

08/1 Charleston, SC The Refinery &

08/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live &

08/3 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando &

08/6 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Co. &

08/7 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center &

08/8 Wichita, KS The Cotillion &

08/10 Bellevue, NE Outlandia *

08/12 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

08/13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

08/15 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen ^

08/17 Bozeman, MT The ELM ^

08/18 Columbia Falls, MT Scout & Gather ^

08/20 Moorehead, MN Bluestem Amphitheatre ^

09/14 Templeton, CA Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *

09/17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center %

09/18 Austin, TX Moody Center %

09/20 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond *

09/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center %

09/16 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center %

09/27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum %

09/28 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena %

09/29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre %

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena %

10/11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena %

10/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

10/13 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena %

10/16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center %

10/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena %

10/19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena %

10/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center %

10/24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena %

10/26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse %

10/27 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center %

10/30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden %

11/2 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena %

11/7 Chicago, IL United Center %

11/9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum %

11/12 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena %

With The Decemberists (!), Phosphorescent (&), Michigander (^), Madison Cunningham ($), Houndmouth (#)

The Black Keys (%)