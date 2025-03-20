The Head And The Heart Share Moving New Video “After The Setting Sun”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

Today, The Head and the Heart has released a video for their new single, “After the Setting Sun,” which was released last month and coincided with the announcement of their sixth studio album, Aperture, that will be out on May 9, through Verve Forecast. The music video incorporates family home video footage from the band, as well as studio footage about the impossible processing of the loss of a loved one and that their hope on the other side of that loss. The video was created by the band’s guitarist and vocalist Matt Gervais and Christopher James Cunningham.

During more than 15 years together, The Head and The Heart have journeyed their way through a lot of different terrain and released a critically and commercially revered debut album and follow up on stalwart indie Sub Pop, followed by three albums with big hits on major label Warner Records. But after touring in support of 2022’s Every Shade of Blue tour, the band started asking questions.

Where have we been and what’s next? Taking their future into their own hands, the band decamped to Richmond, Va. and hit the reset button with a grip of ideas in tow. As they did in their early years, band members handled production duties themselves. Staying true to their own creative vision was paramount and through a year of sessions in their twin home bases of Seattle and Richmond, The Head and The Heart found their way forward by believing in their power as one.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela