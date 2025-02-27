The Head And The Heart Announce New Album Aperture For May 2025 Release & Summer 2025 Tour Dates, Share New Single “After The Setting Sun”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 12:52 PM

Today, The Head and the Heart has confirmed a May 9, release date for their sixth studio album, Aperture. During more than 15 years together, The Head and The Heart have journeyed their way through a lot of different terrain, which brought a critically and commercially revered debut album and follow up on stalwart indie Sub Pop that was followed by three albums with big hits on major label Warner Records.

But after touring in support of 2022’s Every Shade of Blue Tour, the band started asking questions. Where have we been and what’s next? Taking their future into their own hands, the band decamped to Richmond, Va., and hit the reset button with a grip of ideas in tow. As they did in their early years, band members handled production duties themselves. Staying true to their own creative vision was paramount and through a year of sessions in their twin home bases of Seattle and Richmond, The Head and The Heart found their way forward by believing in their power as one.

“I believe we’ve made a very great record together and obviously the title is an important aspect of the final product,” says group member Matty Gervais. “For me, Aperture represents the choice we all must make between resigning ourselves to darkness, or letting the light in and recognizing our own agency to do so. It feels relevant to the times, in that we’re literally choosing between authoritarianism vs. democracy. ”

Following the album announcement, the band has shared the new single “After the Setting Sun,” which follows the release of the band’s own record setting #1 AAA single “Arrow” with a new and separate version of the track featuring Mt. Joy that supports victims of the recent LA fires.

While talking about the song, Gervais said it is “an invitation to wake up in the present moment recognizing that it is all we have, in all its contradictions of beauty and pain, joy and despair, unfathomable vastness and impermanence.”

The band has also announced the Aperture Tour, which will be kicking off on May 31, in Detroit. The tour includes stops at Central Park Summerstage in New York City, the Greek Theater in Los Angeles and other venues. Every ticket sold will add plus $1 to donate to the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation.

The foundation was started by The Head and The Heart and it raises money for local Seattle-based music programs and initiatives with an emphasis on equitable access to music education, and mental health resources and support for musicians.

Aperture Track List

After The Setting Sun Time With My Sins Arrow Beg Steal Borrow Cop Car Blue Embers Fire Escape Pool Break Jubilee West Coast Finally Free Aperture

Aperture Tour Dates

5/31/25 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI *

6/1/25 – History – Toronto, ON *

6/3/25 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC *

6/5/25 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA *

6/6/25 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA *

6/7/25 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD *

6/9/25 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA *

6/10/25 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL *

6/12/25 – The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA *

6/13/25 – Gilley’s Dallas, South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX *

6/14/25 – Whitewater Amphitheatre – New Braunfels, TX *

6/15/25 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX *

6/18/25 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO *

6/19/25 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN *

6/20/25 – Summerfest – Milwaukee, WI (Festival)

7/15/25 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC ^

7/16/25 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC ^

7/18/25 – Riverfront Park, Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN ^

7/19/25 – Iroquois Amphitheater – Louisville, KY ^

7/20/25 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park – Cincinnati, OH ^

7/22/25 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC ^

7/23/25 – KEMBA Live!, Outdoor Amphitheater – Columbus, OH ^

7/26/25 – Pines Theater – Northampton, MA ^

7/27/25 – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks – Bethlehem, PA ^

7/30/25 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY ^

7/31/25 – Stone Pony Summerstage – Asbury Park, NJ ~

8/1/25 – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA ~

8/2/25 – Riverfront Park – Harrisburg, PA ~

8/3/25 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA ~

8/5/25 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH &

8/6/25 – Everwise Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN &

8/8/25 – The Salt Shed, Fairgrounds – Chicago, IL &

8/10/25 – The Astro, Outdoor Amphitheater – La Vista, NE &

8/13/25 – Ogden Amphitheater – Ogden, UT &

8/14/25 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID &

8/15/25 – Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR &

8/16/25 – T-Mobile Park, Direct Support to Lumineers – Seattle, WA

9/11/25 – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival – Fredericton, NB

9/24/25 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA +

9/25/25 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA !

9/26/25 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA !

9/28/25 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA !

9/29/25 – Gallagher Square – San Diego, CA !

9/30/25 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ !

10/2/25 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM

10/4/25 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

10/5/25 – JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR

10/7/25 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS

10/10/25 – The Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

* Futurebirds and Anna Graves

^ Wild Rivers and Marfa

~ Wilderado and Marfa

& Wilderado and Katie Pruitt

+ The Teskey Brothers and Tyler Ballgame

! John Vincent III and Tyler Ballgame

Photo Credit: Owen Ela