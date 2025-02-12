The Head And The Heart Team Up With Mt. Joy For Collaborative New Version Of “Arrow”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 12th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

With the helping hearts and phenomenal collaboration of The Head And The Heart and Mt. Joy, there is a new release of the single “Arrow” between them. The duo has jumped back into the music scene to release the song to help aid in benefit of the MusiCares Fire Relief. This version of “Arrow”, which already has held it’s place on the AAA radio is definitely worth listening to with the enlightened new twist to the classic it already was. Which was already the bands longest #1 song on the charts to date, the new version is definitely not one to miss. Listen to the song and watch the video accompanying below.

MusiCares Fire Relief provides financial assistance to music professionals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, offering $1,500 for immediate needs and $500 grocery cards. The initiative supports necessities and evacuation costs, aiding the music community during crises.

“Arrow,” a collaboration between The Head and The Heart and Mt. Joy, goes into themes of self-reliance and personal growth. The lyrics, such as “I am my own arrow, I am my own home,” emphasize the importance of trusting oneself and embracing life’s journey. Vocalist Jonathan Russell describes it as a “self-empowering song,” reflecting on feelings of being “lost at sea without an anchor” and finding confidence within. The accompanying video combines live performance and behind-the-scenes footage, symbolizing the band’s evolution and unity. This is the first song to come from the album, Verve Forecast, and brings the elements from that project as well as what Mt. Joy musically provides to the word. An all around masterpiece.