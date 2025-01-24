The Head And The Heart Share New Single “Time With My Sins”

Home News Catalina Martello January 24th, 2025 - 8:05 PM

The Head and The Heart have shared a personal new single, “Time With My Sins.” The track will be on their new studio album Verve Forecast. Details for the new album are said to be announced within the following weeks according to the press release.

Vocalist and guitarist of the band, Jonathan Russell, commented on this highly emotional song, “I started this song when I was deep into a whole mess of distractions and, quite frankly I wasn’t able to finish it. Fortunately, [group member] Matty [Gervais] had always been a supporter of what I had started out with and asked if he could take a crack at it. Lucky for all of us, he did just that, and what he came back with took me by surprise. The way he interpreted the song and brought it forward is just a great example of why I love being in this band. ‘Time With My Sins’ is about vulnerability and hard truths that can feel scary to put out in the open like this, but I’m happy we did.”

The song opens with, “Lately I’ve been spending time with my sins/ I feel you worried who’s driving/ No-one but you will tell me the truth/ So I beg you, don’t go easy on me.” The song has a soft rock melody that matches the emotional lyrics. The lyrics continue, “I don’t wanna break you down/ Or say goodbye to you/ And after all the plans we made, why would I lie to you?”

Russell previously said the decision to return to self-producing was “a 180 in terms of where we were headed. We really wanted to make our next music our own way, and it was a lot of fun to have all of us in a room together again. When we’d have downtime over the past two years, we’d all fly into either Richmond or Seattle and work in a specific studio in each place. We worked with engineers from our past. All these things went into being able to reimagine how we wanted to approach making music.”





