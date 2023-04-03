Down in the Valley Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Head and The Heart, Waxahatchee, Dawes and more

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 11:43 PM

Indie folk band, The Head and the Heart, is set to launch and perform at their upcoming music festival, Down in the Valley, set to take place the weekend of September 2-3rd. Teaming up with Bay-Area based concert promotion agency, Another Planet Entertainment, festival goers can expect a laid back experience set to be held in Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, CA.

Photo Credits: Owen Ela

The Head and the Heart will open the festival September 2nd and will close both the Saturday and Sunday, along with a lineup including Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick and Shaina Shepherd as well a special solo set from Josiah Johnson. Each artist will be performing both days and with only 10 artists set to perform, Down in the Valley will be one of the more intimate festival experiences out of this season’s circuit.

With 6 official studio projects, The Head and the Heart have over a decade’s worth of fan favorite hits to perform for both their opening and closing performances. Their most recent project, Every Shade of Blue, originally releasing in 2022 the band will be able to provide a mix of their classics and new hits within their setlist. Fellow folk-pop musician, Josiah Johnson, will be joining this festival’s line up as well with his own special solo set. With his last project being his 2020 studio debut, Every Feeling On A Loop, Johnson is still a relatively new and blossoming voice in the indie pop scene.