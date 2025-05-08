Hayley Williams & Moses Sumney Team Up For Collaborative New Single “I Like It, I Like It”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 2:27 PM

Moses Sumney and Paramore’s Hayley Williams have joined forces on their first collaborative single, “I Like It I Like It.” The song sees Sumney flex his deeper vocal range and his dexterous ability to complement his collaborators as Williams reveals her sultry side on the second verse and in the song’s climax.

While speaking about the song, Sumney says: “Hayley Williams and Paramore underscored a large part of my anxious youth, so when I was writing this song about having an angsty crush on someone, I knew there would be no better person to sing it with than the queen of yearning. I’m glad we get to get soulful together.”

“I Like It I Like It” was written by Sumney and co-produced with Quickly Quickly and Rob Bisel. The tune is Sumney’s second offering of 2025, following February’s “Hey Girl(s),” featuring acclaimed singer Syd and Grammy-award-winning poet and singer Meshell Ndegeocello. The latter of whom Moses cited as one of his influences in his Lampoon Magazine cover story.

As for Williams, her last solo offering was 2021’s FLOWERS for VASES, which she wrote, produced and played every instrument. Her band Paramore won their first Grammys with 2023’s This is Why, marking them the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin