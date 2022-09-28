Paramore Announces New Album This Is Why For February 2023 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Home News Karan Singh September 28th, 2022 - 1:34 PM

Paramore are back with their first new release since 2017. The beloved Nashville-based trio of Zac Farro, Hayley Williams and Taylor York have returned from their hiatus with a new single. In what’s widely recognized as one of the most exciting musical returns of the year, the band have also announced the release of their long-awaited sixth studio album, This is Why. Check out the title track below:

The above video was directed by Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and filmed in Malibu, California last month. Regarding the video, Williams said, “It was so rad working with Brendan. I’ve known the Turnstile guys for a little while and was so psyched to have our worlds collide in this way. There’s a cool kinship between the way our bands do things… Hopefully we will get to play shows with them at some point.”

Reentering a space that is very different from when they were last there, Paramore’s latest song is about exactly that. Williams said the following about it: “‘This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album. It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Recorded in Los Angeles, California with long-time collaborator Carlos de la Garza, the new album consists of ten new songs with cover art shot by Zachary Gray. This is Why will be released on February 10, 2023.

The upcoming Paramore tour dates are listed below:

10/2 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater#

10/4 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir#

10/6 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha #

10/8 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion #

10/9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory #

10/14 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater* &

10/16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern ~

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco %

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

11/7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY =

11/9 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre =

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center =

11/13 – New York City, NY – The Beacon Theatre

11/15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle =

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre =

11/19 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

# with Claud

= with Ogi

& with Japanese Breakfast + Young the Giant

~ with Faux Real

% with Elke

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi