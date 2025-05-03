Hayley Williams Honored by The National Dance Institute and Teases a Collaboration With Moses Sumney

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 3rd, 2025 - 8:05 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

While there may not be any new announcements from alternative rock band Paramore, lead vocalist Hayley Williams remains active. On Monday night, April 28, 2025 Williams attended the National Dance Institute’s annual gala in New York and accepted an honor from the Institution. Although Williams admitted that she is “not graceful onstage,” she talked about her deep connection with the dance world. According to Stereogum, her mother has previously worked at the National Dance Institute and she has noticed the NDI’s effort to give all kids access to dance lessons, calling their work “life-saving stuff.” In an Instagram post, Williams added “equitable access to dance (and really any art form) should be every kid’s birthright.”

In addition to receiving the honor, Williams has also been teasing a collaboration with singer and actor, Moses Sumney. Sumney recently returned to music to release his Sophcore EP in August last year, this came after he took a brief break to focus more on his acting career. Since then, Sumney has been posting playful TikTok videos with Hayley Williams. The first of these videos showed Williams and Sumney wearing blonde wigs and dancing to a remix of Paramore’s 2007 song, “Misery Business.” The second of which showed an album-cover worthy moving image of the two with Williams looking at the camera while Sumney showed his profile. The video’s caption caused many fans to speculate a new music collaboration since Sumney wrote, “Wait for it …”

The two finally announced their collaboration in their latest TikTok video featuring Williams giving Sumney a new hair color while dancing to their upcoming duet, “I Like It I Like It.” In a recent Instagram post, Sumney confirmed his new single featuring Williams, “I Like It I Like It” by announcing its May 8 release date. Fans of Williams can be especially excited for this new release since it seems that she is trying a different vocal approach that is much softer and airy than her usual voice.