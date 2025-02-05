Moses Sumney Releases New Version of “Hey Girl” Titled “Hey Girls” with Syd & Meshell Ndegeocello

Home News Charlotte Huot February 5th, 2025 - 5:56 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Moses Sumney continues to push artistic boundaries with the release of “Hey Girls,” a fresh reinterpretation of his 2023 track “Hey Girl” from the EP Sophcore. This new version enlists the talents of R&B trailblazer Syd and genre-defying legend Meshell Ndegeocello, transforming the sultry original into a lush, collaborative anthem, according to Stereogum.

The original “Hey Girl” leaned on jazzy seduction with Sumney’s signature velvety vocals. On “Hey Girls,” Syd’s smooth delivery blends seamlessly with the track’s mellow vibe, while Ndegeocello’s unmistakable bass lines and vocal contributions add depth and dimension. The trio’s combined artistry elevates the track, creating an intoxicating blend of romance and sonic innovation.

Ndegeocello shared her excitement about joining the project: “I love Moses’ voice — it’s just otherworldly. This song spoke to me because of the way he pushes a romantic narrative into the future. It was a pleasure to get a glimpse into his process and an honor to be part of it.”

Sumney, who temporarily stepped away from music in 2022 to explore acting and directing, made a strong return last year with Sophcore. “Hey Girls” further solidifies his status as an ever-evolving artist, unafraid to experiment and collaborate with influential voices in the industry.

