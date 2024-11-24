Moses Sumney, Sam Smith & Lyra Pramuk Join Forces For Collaborative New Single “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 24th, 2024 - 4:33 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Moses Sumney, Sam Smith and Lyra Pramuk have teamed up to release an empowering new single titled “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),” a new take on the original classic by Sylvester. The track is experimental and soulful, perfectly combing the voices of the three artists and putting listeners in a trance. The song begins with a dreamy intro before developing into a pulsing beat that you can’t help but stand up and dance to as it incorporates beats from the original song while also adding new layers form the three artists.

Lyrically, the song takes on themes of self-expression and the transformative power of love and acceptance. The lyrics combined with the beat is sure to make you feel alive. Each artist brings their own unique style to the track without clashing, creating an intimate experience for all listeners. Drawing from the songs themes of freedom and pride, it is a celebration of love in all its forms.

This isn’t Moses Sumneys only collaboration this fall, this recent collaboration comes after his involvement in the reimagined version of SOPHIE’s “Is it Cold in the Water?” alongside Anohni. Sumney and Anohni give a wonderful new interpretation of the iconic piece! These two projects show Sumneys ability to remain flexible and versatile.