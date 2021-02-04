 Hayley Williams To Release New Album Flowers for Vases / Descansos Tomorrow - mxdwn Music

February 4th, 2021 - 4:38 PM

Hayley Williams To Release New Album Flowers for Vases / Descansos Tomorrow

Hayley Williams, famed Paramore vocalist, announced her second solo LP, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, set to be released tomorrow, February 5. Williams has not officially confirmed any music off the LP, but the album’s new website teases a snippet of a track.

The song “My Limb” will likely feature on the album – it was previously uploaded to Twitter by Williams. Williams had hand-delivered a CD with the song to a fan, Carly Butler, who uploaded the song to YouTube. It was later taken down for copyright reasons, prompting Williams to upload the song herself.

Fans are speculating “Find Me Here” from the 2020 Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades, will also appear on the LP, a track that was not previously released prior to this acoustic version of her EP Petals for Armor.

Paramore’s Williams has remained incredibly active during the pandemic, not only writing this album but covering Phoebe Bridgers’ Smoke Signals, and releasing the three-part Petals for Armor. Williams also dropped “Teardrop” on January 15. Fans of Paramore and Williams eagerly await the surprise release of Flowers for Vases / Descansos set to be out from tomorrow.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

