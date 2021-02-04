Hayley Williams To Release New Album Flowers for Vases / Descansos Tomorrow

Home News Anna Scott February 4th, 2021 - 4:38 PM

Hayley Williams, famed Paramore vocalist, announced her second solo LP, Flowers for Vases / Descansos, set to be released tomorrow, February 5. Williams has not officially confirmed any music off the LP, but the album’s new website teases a snippet of a track.

FLOWERS for VASES / descansos — 2.5.21 🥀 pic.twitter.com/si6SZq595t — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 4, 2021

OUT EVERYWHERE TONIGHT— wrote and played every part on this album myself. recorded all of it in lockdown last year.@canonbluemusic @MusicFriends @hebakadryy pic.twitter.com/Ieiz4jXDaB — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 4, 2021

The song “My Limb” will likely feature on the album – it was previously uploaded to Twitter by Williams. Williams had hand-delivered a CD with the song to a fan, Carly Butler, who uploaded the song to YouTube. It was later taken down for copyright reasons, prompting Williams to upload the song herself.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS – MY LIMB (FULL AUDIO) pic.twitter.com/ft4X2ibWKN — Flowers For Vases (@ppkmore) January 29, 2021

Fans are speculating “Find Me Here” from the 2020 Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades, will also appear on the LP, a track that was not previously released prior to this acoustic version of her EP Petals for Armor.

Paramore’s Williams has remained incredibly active during the pandemic, not only writing this album but covering Phoebe Bridgers’ Smoke Signals, and releasing the three-part Petals for Armor. Williams also dropped “Teardrop” on January 15. Fans of Paramore and Williams eagerly await the surprise release of Flowers for Vases / Descansos set to be out from tomorrow.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi