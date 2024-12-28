Hayley Williams of Paramore Teases First Solo Shows in Notes App Message

Home News Chloe Baxter December 28th, 2024 - 10:46 PM

Hayley Williams, the frontwoman of Paramore, has teased her long-awaited solo concerts, much to the excitement of fans. On December 27, 2024, which also marked her 36th birthday, Williams shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. Reflecting on the past year and her journey, she hinted at her plans to finally take her solo music to the stage.

According to Stereogum, “35 felt like tilling soil and throwing little seeds down. Waiting, waiting, waiting to see. 36 is exciting and a little scary,” she wrote, expressing both gratitude for her birthday wishes and anticipation for what lies ahead.

Williams, known for a recent performance alongside Cyndi Lauper of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, “Crushcrushcrush” and “Thick Skull”, then dropped the major reveal, stating, “I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly 5 years ago now.”

Her debut solo album Petals For Armor, released in 2020, was intended to be followed by a tour.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed her plans, leaving fans waiting for a live performance of her solo work. Williams’ announcement of potential solo shows next year is a long-awaited moment, especially for those who had hoped to experience her solo material live.

With 2024 on the horizon, fans are hopeful that the world will be in a better place to allow these shows to finally happen. “Here’s hoping the world doesn’t fucking stop before then,” she added humorously, reflecting the uncertainty of recent years.

As 2024 draws to a close, Hayley Williams’ first solo shows inch closer to becoming a reality.

