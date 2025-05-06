Yungblud Announces Part One Of New Double Album Idols For June 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 6th, 2025 - 2:42 PM

According to nme.com, Yungblud has announced Idols, which is the first part of his new double album that is set for release on June 20. The upcoming record will mark the fourth studio album from the Doncaster punk star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison.

The album announcement follows after months of the artist teasing a new record with fans and recently shared the self-reclaiming comeback track “Hello Heaven, Hello” and the unapologetic second single, “Lovesick Lullaby.”

Recorded in Leeds, Idols is the first part of a highly-anticipated double album that is described as Yungblud’s “most ambitious” release to date. It record has 12 songs and the decision to make the record near where the singer grew up in Yorkshire was intended limit distractions.