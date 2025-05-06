Yungblud Announces Part One Of New Double Album Idols For June 2025 Release

According to nme.com, Yungblud has announced Idols, which is the first part of his new double album that is set for release on June 20. The upcoming record will mark the fourth studio album from the Doncaster punk star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison.
The album announcement follows after months of the artist teasing a new record with fans and recently shared the self-reclaiming comeback track “Hello Heaven, Hello” and the unapologetic second single, “Lovesick Lullaby.”
Recorded in Leeds, Idols is the first part of a highly-anticipated double album that is described as Yungblud’s “most ambitious” release to date. It record has 12 songs and the decision to make the record near where the singer grew up in Yorkshire was intended limit distractions.
“I wanted to make a project that didn’t focus on singles or anything else except feeling and world-building a project with no limitations,” Yungblud explained, before adding how the release will explore the innate need for validation.
The artist adds: “We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalize everything; our cage walls build up.”
Idols Tracklist
1. Hello Heaven, Hello
2. Idols Pt I
3. Lovesick Lullaby
4. Zombie
5. The Greatest Parade
6. Change
7. Monday Murder
8. Ghosts
9. Fire
10. War
11. Idols Pt II
12. Supermoon