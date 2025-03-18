Yungblud Shares Ambitious New Single & Video “Hello Heaven, Hello”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 18th, 2025 - 8:42 PM

Global UK singer Yungblud makes a bold return with his latest single, “Hello Heaven, Hello,” released on March 18. The track is an astonishing 9 minutes long and speaks on his musical journey, stating:

“[It’s] a journey of self-reclamation—a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before, and a ‘hello’ to the future and where I’m going. It’s an adventure that is sonically more ambitious than ever before—a journey that is meant to be played in its entirety, never holding back or allowing its imagination to be filtered,” according to SoundSphere.

The song draws inspiration from classic British rock. Yungblud Covers Kiss’ Classic “I Was Made For Lovin’ You”. Which can be seen through various blends of rock and energy throughout the song. Yungblud resonates deeply with classic rock saying it’s essentially a part of who he is.

“Rock music is in my DNA. It’s the first genre I was ever exposed to; I grew up in a guitar shop with my Dad and my Grandfather. Rock music helped me find an identity as a human being”.

The single, accompanied by a music video features Youngblud in snowy terrain and a black horse. The video then switches to a studio with the video in black and white and Yungblud in tight low skinny jeans singing and surrounded by others playing along, the scene resonates with old school rock much towards the period of Mick Jagger. Towards the end, he is holding a cross with a beautiful sunset behind him along with mountains before it fades to black.





